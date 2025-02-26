Signalling fault between Portchester and Cosham results in significant delays
Comuters are facing delays this evening due to a signalling fault.
A signalling fault on the train line between Portchester and Cosham has resulted in delays this evening (February 26).
The South Western Railway X said: “A signalling problem is affecting the railway between Portchester and Cosham.
“Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem. At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 7pm.”
