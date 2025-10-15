Infrastructure faults are hampering commuters using the railway this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail reports that a signalling issue between Swanwick and Southampton Central is disrupting the trains. All services from Portsmouth towards Southampton are beset with delays.

“Southern services Swanwick towards Southampton Central will be delayed by around 10-20 minutes,” they said. “You can still use your normal route, but your journey is likely to take longer in this area, so please leave extra time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some services that normally run between Havant and Southampton Central will now terminate and restart at Portsmouth & Southsea. The first train affected will be the 7.48am from Havant, which will now run to Portsmouth & Southsea instead of Southampton.

“You can use South Western Railway services between Portsmouth and Southampton Central to complete your journey. Southern tickets are now being accepted on Great Western Railway services between Portsmouth/Fratton and Southampton Central.

“ Using alternative services will make your journey longer. Please allow at least an extra 20 minutes if you’re travelling between Havant / Portsmouth and Southampton Central this morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail reports on its website that trains running towards Southampton will be running at a reduced speed. This will also impact South Western Railway services between London and Portsmouth, as well as Fareham and Southampton. Network Rail is reporting the issue occurred in the Hamble area.

They added: “Some services that normally run between Brighton and Southampton will be diverted into, and terminated at, Portsmouth & Southsea. If you are on one of these services you will need to change to a South Western or Great Western service to complete your journey. You may have to wait longer for a train, change trains en route, or use an alternative supplier.”