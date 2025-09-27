The second set of closures of the M27 at junction 12 is taking place this weekend - with drivers warned to expect delays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Behind the scenes of the works to repair the bridges at junction 12 of the M27 in Portsmouth. | Habibur Rahman

The Westbound M27 was closed by National Highways at the Cosham / Hilsea junction at 9pm on Friday (September 26) and will remain shut until 6am on Monday, September 29. This will be followed by overnight closures from September 29 to October 3.

This is to allow for works to continue for the ongoing project to upgrade the bridges at the major interchange which links the M27 with the A27 and the M275, with a diversion in place via the Portsbridge Roundabout and then along Western Road past Lakeside to rejoin the motorway at Southampton Road at North Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AA Traffic News has this morning reported traffic is slow in the area and warned drivers that “delays were expected”.

Westbound M27 diversion:

leave M27 at Portsbridge Roundabout

take second exit onto the A27 Western Road

turn left at traffic lights onto Southampton Road to rejoin the M27 westbound

Diversion to join M275 southbound

leave M27 at Portsbridge Roundabout

take second exit onto the A27 Western Road

turn left at traffic lights onto Southampton Road to join the M275 southbound

It is the second full weekend closure of the junction as part of the project, with tailbacks of more than an hour on the A27 back towards Havant as well back to the A3(M), as well as tailbacks through Cosham, Drayton and along the top of Portsdown Hill.

A National Highways statement said: “We’d like to thank everyone for their patience during the last closure. Please remember westbound will be closed again next weekend from 9pm on Friday night (26 September) all the way through to Monday morning (29 September). All the details are here. Please plan those journeys.”