Significant delays in Emsworth following collision involving motorbike, according to AA

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A collision involving a motorbike is causing significant delays in Emsworth.

The AA has reported that there are delays on Emsworth Common Road as a result of the collision.

The AA said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a motorbike involved on Emsworth Common Road both ways around Broad Walk.”

For more information about the incident, click here.

Related topics:EmsworthTrafficHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice