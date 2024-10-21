Significant delays in Emsworth following collision involving motorbike, according to AA
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A collision involving a motorbike is causing significant delays in Emsworth.
The AA has reported that there are delays on Emsworth Common Road as a result of the collision.
The AA said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a motorbike involved on Emsworth Common Road both ways around Broad Walk.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.