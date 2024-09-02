Significant delays on A27 eastbound from Eastern Road to A3(M) following crash

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 16:17 BST
A collision on the A27 has resulted in significant delays this afternoon.

The AA has reported that there has been a crash on the A27. The incident is now being dealt with on the hard shoulder on the A27 but there are delays eastbound from Eastern Road to A3(M), junction 5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Traffic was initially being held by emergency services at the scene but all lanes have now been reopened.

