People are being advised to plan ahead this weekend as engineering works will result in train line closures.

The lines between Fareham and Portsmouth and between Havant and Portsmouth will be closed due to maintenance work all weekend.

As a result of the works being completed, both Great Western Railway and Southern services will be affected by this work. There will be a number of bus replacement services operating over these two days.

Train (Library image by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

The following services will be disrupted this weekend:

Saturday, February 8:

London Waterloo to Portsmouth via Eastleigh services will terminate at Fareham.

Southampton Central to Portsmouth & Southsea stopping services will terminate at Fareham.

Buses will run between Fareham and Portsmouth.

London Waterloo to Portsmouth via Guildford services will be revised and will terminate at Havant.

Buses will run between Havant and Portsmouth.

Sunday, February 9:

London Waterloo to Portsmouth via Eastleigh services will be revised due to work taking place in the Wimbledon area. These services will start from Eastleigh and will terminate at Fareham.

Southampton Central to Portsmouth & Southsea stopping services will terminate at Fareham.

Buses will run between Fareham and Portsmouth.

London Waterloo to Portsmouth via Guildford services will be revised due to work taking place in the Wimbledon area and will terminate at Havant.

Buses will run between Havant and Portsmouth.