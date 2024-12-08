South Western Railway confirms disruptions following more than 40 fallen trees

South Western Railway issues travel alert for customers seeking to travel today.

South Western Railway is strongly advising customers to check before travelling on its network on Sunday, December 8.

Storm Darragh has caused significant disruption, with around 40 fallen trees causing delays and cancellations.

Due to lines being blocked and trains and crews being displaced, it is likely that disruption will continue today. People can find travel updates on the website. For more information about South Western Railway, click here.

