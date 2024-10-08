Southern Rail and SWR: Hefty delays on trains between Portsmouth and Havant following 'signalling fault'
The fault has impacted train services between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant for Southern Rail and trains between Havant and Haslemere on Southern Western Railway. There are a range of delays as a result.
Southern Western Railway wrote: “We have been informed of a fault with the electric third rail between Havant and Haslemere. This means that trains will have to run at a reduced speed on the line towards Haslemere.Until further notice, some services between Portsmouth and London Waterloo may be diverted via Eastleigh.
“Some services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth may finish there journey early at Haslemere and restart from there.”
SWR has confirmed that ‘tickets will be accepted, at no extra cost to yourself’. This ticket acceptance can be used on the following services:
- Southern Rail services between Portsmouth and London Victoria
- Stagecoach bus route 20, 21 & 23 between Portsmouth and Havant
- Stagecoach bus route 37 between Havant and Petersfield
- Stagecoach bus route 70 & 71 between Haslemere and Guildford
- RailAir 2 bus route between Guildford and Woking
- Stagecoach bus route 700 between Portsmouth and Havant
Southern Rail has also confirmed that tickets can be accepted on ‘Southern and Thameslink services on any reasonable route towards your destination’ and ‘South Western Railway services between Southampton and London Waterloo.’ Tickets will also be accepted between ‘Great Western Railway services between Southampton and Portsmouth, and also between Dorking Deepdene and Redhill.’
Southern Rail wrote on X: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant, services may be delayed this morning.
“You can use your normal route, however your journey may take up to 15 minutes longer than usual.”
“For those wishing to travel to Havant, Fratton and Portsmouth, your journey will take longer as you will need to change services to reach your destination.”
Live updates will be provided on the Southern Rail website and on the live departures board at stations that are being impacted by the fault.
