Southern Rail and Southern Western Railway has confirmed that there are significant delays this morning following a fault with a signalling system.

The fault has impacted train services between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant for Southern Rail and trains between Havant and Haslemere on Southern Western Railway. There are a range of delays as a result.

Southern Western Railway wrote: “We have been informed of a fault with the electric third rail between Havant and Haslemere. This means that trains will have to run at a reduced speed on the line towards Haslemere.Until further notice, some services between Portsmouth and London Waterloo may be diverted via Eastleigh.

“Some services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth may finish there journey early at Haslemere and restart from there.”

SWR has confirmed that ‘tickets will be accepted, at no extra cost to yourself’. This ticket acceptance can be used on the following services:

Southern Rail services between Portsmouth and London Victoria

Stagecoach bus route 20, 21 & 23 between Portsmouth and Havant

Stagecoach bus route 37 between Havant and Petersfield

Stagecoach bus route 70 & 71 between Haslemere and Guildford

RailAir 2 bus route between Guildford and Woking

Stagecoach bus route 700 between Portsmouth and Havant

Southern Rail has also confirmed that tickets can be accepted on ‘Southern and Thameslink services on any reasonable route towards your destination’ and ‘South Western Railway services between Southampton and London Waterloo.’ Tickets will also be accepted between ‘Great Western Railway services between Southampton and Portsmouth, and also between Dorking Deepdene and Redhill.’

“You can use your normal route, however your journey may take up to 15 minutes longer than usual.”

“For those wishing to travel to Havant, Fratton and Portsmouth, your journey will take longer as you will need to change services to reach your destination.”