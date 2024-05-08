Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern Water have announced the latest works on the Eastern Road will commence on Sunday, May 12 at 7pm and are expected to last around four weeks. The work is to re-line 600 metres of underground sewer pipe which requires one lane of the southbound route to be closed from south of the bridge to the other side of the Volkswagen showroom.

There have been a number of closures of the Eastern Road this year due to issues with the pipes and Southern Waters planned works to improve them. While the upcoming closure is only of one lane it is likely to cause traffic disruption for commuters. The road was last closed due to a burst sewer pipe on April 18, which has led to Southern Water bringing the next phase of work forward.

Alex Saunders, head of wastewater networks at Southern Water, said: “We have brought forward Phase 3 because of the recent burst sewer incident. We apologise for the further disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters. We will continue to update our website with any further information.”

The re-lining of the sewer pipe will also see the cycle and walking path closed on the east side of the Eastern Road from the roundabout to Airport Service Road. There will be a respite to the closure on Wednesday, June 5, to alleviate pressure on the roads for the D-Day 80 commemorations, although the foot and cycle path will remain closed on that day.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “Diversions will be in place for people walking and cycling. Temporary pedestrian traffic lights will be installed at the Airport Service Road junction so that people can cross the Eastern Road and Airport Service Road safely ahead of the path closure. People walking can then continue north on the footpath on the west side of Eastern Road.

“A signed cycle diversion will be in place for the safest cycle route via Airport Service Road, Robinson Way and Anchorage Road and vice versa for traveling south. The public footpaths on the east side of Eastern Road either side of the bridge will also be closed. Access to Kendalls group, Tudor sailing club and Andrew Simpsons centre will be unaffected by the repair works.”

