Stalled vehicle brings traffic to crawl on busy A27 during Friday evening rush hour
A stalled vehicle has brought traffic on the busy A27 to a crawl during Friday evening rush hour.
The incident happened around 4.30pm eastbound near the Fishbourne Roundabout.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Eastbound near A259 Cathedral Way.”
