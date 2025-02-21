Stalled vehicle brings traffic to crawl on busy A27 during Friday evening rush hour

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:57 BST
A stalled vehicle has brought traffic on the busy A27 to a crawl during Friday evening rush hour.

The incident happened around 4.30pm eastbound near the Fishbourne Roundabout.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Eastbound near A259 Cathedral Way.”

