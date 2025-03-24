Suspected crash by M27 causes 'slow traffic'
A suspected crash by the M27 is causing “slow traffic”.
The incident westbound on the A31 close to junction 1 of the M27 was reported just after 3pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A31 Westbound after M27 J1 (Cadnam). Sensors are suggesting an accident however this is currently unconfirmed.”
Police have been contacted for details.
