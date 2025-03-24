Suspected crash by M27 causes 'slow traffic'

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 15:30 BST
A suspected crash by the M27 is causing “slow traffic”.

The incident westbound on the A31 close to junction 1 of the M27 was reported just after 3pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A31 Westbound after M27 J1 (Cadnam). Sensors are suggesting an accident however this is currently unconfirmed.”

Police have been contacted for details.

