Swanwick Lane closed in both directions following crash - hefty delays
A busy road has been closed in both directions following a crash.
Swanwick Lane in Lower Swanwick has been closed off in both directions due to a crash and, as a result, there are heavy delays in the area.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel wrote on X: “Swanwick Lane is CLOSED in both directions between A27 Bridge Rd and Coal Park Lane due to an incident, delays in the area.”
