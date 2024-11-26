Swanwick Lane closed in both directions following crash - hefty delays

A busy road has been closed in both directions following a crash.

Swanwick Lane in Lower Swanwick has been closed off in both directions due to a crash and, as a result, there are heavy delays in the area.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel wrote on X: “Swanwick Lane is CLOSED in both directions between A27 Bridge Rd and Coal Park Lane due to an incident, delays in the area.”

The AA route planner has confirmed that the closure comes following a crash in the area.

