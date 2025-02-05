A teenage boy riding an e-scooter has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a crash.

Officers were called yesterday (February 4) at 2.40pm to a report of a crash involving a white Ford Transit van and a balck e-scooter.

Crash

As part of the ongoing investigation, the police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.