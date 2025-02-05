Teenage boy hospitalised with serious injuries after being involved in crash with Ford Transit van
A teenage boy riding an e-scooter has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a crash.
The police have launched an appeal for information following a serious crash in Portswood Road, Southampton.
Officers were called yesterday (February 4) at 2.40pm to a report of a crash involving a white Ford Transit van and a balck e-scooter.
As a result of the collision, a 17-year-old boy from Southampton has been hospitalised with serious injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, the police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.