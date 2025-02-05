Teenage boy hospitalised with serious injuries after being involved in crash with Ford Transit van

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 12:18 BST
A teenage boy riding an e-scooter has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a crash.

The police have launched an appeal for information following a serious crash in Portswood Road, Southampton.

Officers were called yesterday (February 4) at 2.40pm to a report of a crash involving a white Ford Transit van and a balck e-scooter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Crash placeholder image
Crash

As a result of the collision, a 17-year-old boy from Southampton has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44250053048 or make a report online.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshirePolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice