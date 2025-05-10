Mile End Road will be temporarily reduced to one lane northbound from Monday, May 12 for approximately 2 weeks | PCC

A major road in the city will be reduced to one lane as the first phase of a multi-million project commences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mile End Road will be temporarily reduced to one lane northbound from Monday, May 12 for approximately two weeks.

The lane closure will be in place between the Portico offices and Rudmore Roundabout - and drivers are being advised to plan ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mile End Road will be temporarily reduced to one lane northbound from Monday, May 12 for approximately 2 weeks | PCC

This temporary closure is to allow SSE to carry out phase 1 of works to install electrical cables to upgrade the power supply to Portsmouth International Port, part of the Sea Change project.

The Sea Change is a multi-million pound project which will design, build and operate a shore power system across the berths at the Portsmouth International Port.

The shore power system will allow ships to access electricity through a local power grid while docked the port instead of using its generators.

This will reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality around the port as ships will no longer need to run their engines to access power.