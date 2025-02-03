Dutch-style roundabout set to open in Chichester which prioritises cyclists

A £950,000 Dutch-style roundabout which prioritises cyclists and pedestrians is being created in Chichester.

Work for the new style of roundabout began in June 2024 with West Sussex County Council giving an update on the project at Westgate roundabout project whichis set to cost approximately £950,000 to create.

One part of their update read: “Works are now well underway to convert the existing Westgate Roundabout into a Dutch Style Roundabout. The works form part of off-site highway improvements associated with phase 1 of West of the 750-home West of Chichester (Whitehouse Farm) development.

“Following the grant of planning permission an Infrastructure Steering Group was set up to look at options for the existing roundabout and ways to improve pedestrian and cycle connectivity.

“The scheme provides dedicated cycle facilities and improved pedestrian connectivity while maintaining controlled flows of vehicles by reducing entry and circulatory speeds…

"The use of Dutch roundabouts is new in this country so the layout may at first be unfamiliar to pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers… This will improve active travel for people on foot, bikes, and mobility aids. Reduce your speed, look carefully, and protect other road users.”

In addition to this update, a video that shows road users how to use the roundabout has been created by Jubb, who are managing the project – you can watch the video here.

This Chichester roundabout will be the third of the Dutch-style in England. The first of this kind of roundabout opened up in Cambridge back in 2020 with the second opening in Sheffield in December 2024.

Despite the aim of the scheme, not all residents are supportive with a mixed bag of reaction in the city.

Peter Wilson said: “I approve of the concept of improving the junctions for cyclists as this benefits them coming from and going to various routes. This is preferable to a cycle lane which only helps cyclists going from A to B and back.”

Heather Wilson disapproved of the Dutch-style roundabout, saying: “Waste of money, there was nothing wrong with it whereas the big one for Fishbourne A27 is a nightmare still.”

Neil Roussel sees the reasoning behind the idea, but fears more congestion. He said: “Agreed, (we) need to accommodate cyclists but they’ve constricted the lanes which is ridiculous considering traffic is only going to get busier on an already busy roundabout.”