Three-car crash causes delays for festive drivers on M27
A three-car crash caused delays for festive drivers on the M27.
The incident happened westbound on the exit slip at junction 11 for Fareham and Gosport just after midday on Friday.
All lanes were cleared by 2pm to ease delays for drivers.
A police spokesperson said: "A collision was reported here at 12.16pm. This involved three cars and no injuries were reported."
