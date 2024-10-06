Three cars crash on A27 causing delays as road partially blocked

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 17:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Three cars have crashed on the A27 causing delays.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, three cars involved on A27 Chichester By-pass Westbound at A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).”

More to follow when we have it.

Related topics:Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice