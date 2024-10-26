Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three cars were involved in a crash causing long delays on the M27.

The incident happened on the westbound side of the A31 on Friday around 12pm - and led to delays stretching back to junction 3 of the M27. No one was seriously hurt with only minor injuries reported.

It was the second three-car crash on the same stretch after an accident on Tuesday around 5pm led to a man suffering a serious ankle injury - with the road blocked amid delays of up to two hours.

Speaking of Friday’s crash, a police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.04pm with reports of a collision involving three cars on the A31 Westbound. Minor injuries have been reported.”

AA Traffic News had said: “Long delays and lane closed due to crash on A31 Westbound from M27 J1 (Cadnam) to A31 (Fritham / Emery Down Turn Off). Congestion to Almost back to J2 M27.

“Severe delays of 23 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) and A31. Average speed five mph.”