Three cars crash on A31 causing long delays on M27
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened on the westbound side of the A31 on Friday around 12pm - and led to delays stretching back to junction 3 of the M27. No one was seriously hurt with only minor injuries reported.
It was the second three-car crash on the same stretch after an accident on Tuesday around 5pm led to a man suffering a serious ankle injury - with the road blocked amid delays of up to two hours.
Speaking of Friday’s crash, a police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.04pm with reports of a collision involving three cars on the A31 Westbound. Minor injuries have been reported.”
AA Traffic News had said: “Long delays and lane closed due to crash on A31 Westbound from M27 J1 (Cadnam) to A31 (Fritham / Emery Down Turn Off). Congestion to Almost back to J2 M27.
“Severe delays of 23 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) and A31. Average speed five mph.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.