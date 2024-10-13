Three people sustain minor injuries in Southampton collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Three people have suffered minor injuries following a collision involving a BMW.
Police officers have launched an appeal for information following the collision. The incident happened at around 6.36pm on Thursday, 10 October on Bitterne Road West, Southampton, and involved a white BMW and a purple Toyota.
Three people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.