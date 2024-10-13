Three people sustain minor injuries in Southampton collision

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 12:51 BST
Three people have suffered minor injuries following a collision involving a BMW.

Police officers have launched an appeal for information following the collision. The incident happened at around 6.36pm on Thursday, 10 October on Bitterne Road West, Southampton, and involved a white BMW and a purple Toyota.

Three people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information should contact the police online or by 101 quoting 44240441439. Click here for more information.

