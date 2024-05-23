Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two car collision.

Winchester Road, Lower Upham (B2177), remains closed in both directions between Sciviers Lane and Stakes Lane following a road traffic collision. There are heavy delays in both directions and emergency services are currently at the scene.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called at 8:05am this morning (Thursday, May 23) to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Winchester Road.

