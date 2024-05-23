Winchester Road in Lower Upham closed in both directions following collision, emergency services on scene
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision which has resulted in the closure of a road in both directions.
Winchester Road, Lower Upham (B2177), is closed in both directions between Sciviers Lane and Stakes Lane following a road traffic collision. There are heavy delays in both directions and emergency services are currently at the scene. The road was initially blcoked due to the incident, but it has now been closed to vehicles.
