Published 23rd Apr 2025
Updated 23rd Apr 2025
An A-road is partially blocked following a crash this morning (April 23).

Drivers are facing delays this morning following a crash on a busy road.

The AA says: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A31 Eastbound at A338 Salisbury Road.”

There are delays in the area as a result of the crash.

For more information about the traffic in the area, click here.

