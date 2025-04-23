Traffic chaos as crash partially blocks A31, delays expected
An A-road is partially blocked following a crash this morning (April 23).
Drivers are facing delays this morning following a crash on a busy road.
The AA says: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A31 Eastbound at A338 Salisbury Road.”
There are delays in the area as a result of the crash.
