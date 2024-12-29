Traffic delays on the A27 in Portsmouth clear following an RTI
Traffic delays have cleared on the westbound A27 following an rti this morning (Sunday, December 29)
An incident, believed to involve three cars, happened on the A27 north of Portsmouth just before the A27/M27 interchange which caused delays on the A27 with the carriageway backing up past the Eastern Road junction.
Emergency services were on the scene and the traffic backlog has now cleared.
