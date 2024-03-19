Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of the major commuter route in and out of Portsmouth is currently closed while Southern Water carry out repairs to a sewer pipe. Leaks have taken place on several occasions, with infrastructure works causing traffic chaos on the road and surrounding areas.

Severe delays were caused on the M275, M27 and A3 yesterday while work began to reline the sewer in a bid to stop repeated incidents from happening again. The second part of the re-lining of the 300 metre stretch of sewer started on Saturday (March 16) and is due to be completed by March 23.

Pictured - Eastern Road Southbound closed again for works Photos by Alex Shute

Alex Saunders, Southern Water’s head of wastewater networks, said: “We apologise for any the disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters – but are taking this action now to avoid more challenging times in the future. We will continue to update our website with any further information.”

The closure is on Eastern Road's A2030 southbound carriageway between the Farlington roundabout and Anchorage Road. You can follow live traffic updates on the route and surrounding areas by scrolling to the bottom of this article.

The AA traffic map reports there are delays on the A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).