Eastern Road: Live traffic updates from M275, M27, A27 and A3 with major Portsmouth Road closed
Part of the major commuter route in and out of Portsmouth is currently closed while Southern Water carry out repairs to a sewer pipe. Leaks have taken place on several occasions, with infrastructure works causing traffic chaos on the road and surrounding areas.
Severe delays were caused on the M275, M27 and A3 yesterday while work began to reline the sewer in a bid to stop repeated incidents from happening again. The second part of the re-lining of the 300 metre stretch of sewer started on Saturday (March 16) and is due to be completed by March 23.
Alex Saunders, Southern Water’s head of wastewater networks, said: “We apologise for any the disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters – but are taking this action now to avoid more challenging times in the future. We will continue to update our website with any further information.”
The closure is on Eastern Road's A2030 southbound carriageway between the Farlington roundabout and Anchorage Road. You can follow live traffic updates on the route and surrounding areas by scrolling to the bottom of this article.
The AA traffic map reports there are delays on the A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).
Eastern Road Closure - Day 2
Key Events
- Southern Water is continuing works on Eastern Road today.
- "Severe delays" were caused on multiple routes yesterday.
- Infrastructure repairs are being carried out to a stretch of sewer.
"Queueing Traffic in the Construction Area"
AA Traffic map reports: "Queueing traffic on A27 Westbound at A2030 Eastern Road. In the construction area. Traffic not helped by the A2030 Eastern Road closure.
A3 flooding
HCCTT reports there is one lane currently closed on the A3 in the Petersfield area as a result of flooding.
Increasing delays
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports increasing delays on the A27.
"#A27 Westbound - approx 15-minute delays between A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone and #A27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to the closure of southbound A2030 Eastern Rd," HCCTT reports.
Traffic as things stand
Delays are already starting to build in the Portsmouth area due to the Eastern Road closure.
The AA Traffic map reports there are currently problems on the A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).
