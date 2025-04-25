Traffic disruption and lane closure on A34 northbound near Winchester following crash

One lane has been closed on the A34 due to a crash this afternoon.

The AA has reported that there is traffic building on the A34 northbound following a crash.

The AA says: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on A34 Northbound after M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North).”

