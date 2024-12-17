Traffic 'heavier than normal' on M3 near Chandler's Ford following incident
Drivers are facing ‘heavier traffic than normal’ this morning following an incident.
The Hampshire county Council Traffic & Travel X said: “#M3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED between J13/A335 #Eastleigh and J12/A335 #ChandlersFord due to an incident, heavy delays backed onto #M27.”
The AA wrote: “Traffic heavier than normal on M3 Northbound from J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford) to J12 A335 (Eastleigh).”
