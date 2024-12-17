Traffic 'heavier than normal' on M3 near Chandler's Ford following incident

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 07:24 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 07:25 BST
Drivers are facing ‘heavier traffic than normal’ this morning following an incident.

An incident on the M3 northbound is causing heavy delays which are backing onto the M27.

The Hampshire county Council Traffic & Travel X said: “#M3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED between J13/A335 #Eastleigh and J12/A335 #ChandlersFord due to an incident, heavy delays backed onto #M27.”

The AA wrote: “Traffic heavier than normal on M3 Northbound from J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford) to J12 A335 (Eastleigh).”

