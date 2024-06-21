Traffic incident is causing traffic delays on M3 near M27 link

By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Jun 2024, 10:56 BST
A traffic incident is causing traffic delays on the M3 close to the M27 link.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A34 Northbound from M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North) to A33 Winchester By-pass. Congestion to the M3 which is queueing back to J13 (Chandler’s Ford).”

Traffic is slow down to Chandler’s Ford close to the M27 link.

