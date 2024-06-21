Traffic incident is causing traffic delays on M3 near M27 link
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A traffic incident is causing traffic delays on the M3 close to the M27 link.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A34 Northbound from M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North) to A33 Winchester By-pass. Congestion to the M3 which is queueing back to J13 (Chandler’s Ford).”
Traffic is slow down to Chandler’s Ford close to the M27 link.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.