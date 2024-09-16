Traffic incident on M27 and M3 interchange leaves lane blocked and driver delays

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 08:16 GMT
A lane has been closed on the M3 interchange with the M27 after a traffic incident.

AA Traffic News reported: “Lane closed on exit ramp and queueing traffic due to vehicle having a tyre changed on M3 Southbound at J14 (M27 Interchange).”

Meanwhile, further along the M27 drivers are being warned of delays. The AA added: “Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 15 mph.”

