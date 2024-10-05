Long delays from M27 onto A31 due to emergency repairs
Traffic is queuing from near the M27 onto the A31 due to emergency repairs.
Drivers have been subjected to long delays heading westbound off the M27 through the New Forest on the A31. A traffic incident was reported this morning with repairs now continuing to hamper traffic.
AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to emergency repairs on A31 Westbound near Burley Services Turn off. Congestion to Emery Down Turn off.”
