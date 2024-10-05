Long delays from M27 onto A31 due to emergency repairs

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2024, 14:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Traffic is queuing from near the M27 onto the A31 due to emergency repairs.

Traffic news/National WorldTraffic news/National World
Traffic news/National World

Drivers have been subjected to long delays heading westbound off the M27 through the New Forest on the A31. A traffic incident was reported this morning with repairs now continuing to hamper traffic.

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to emergency repairs on A31 Westbound near Burley Services Turn off. Congestion to Emery Down Turn off.”

Related topics:M27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice