Traffic left queuing as vehicle has tyre change on M27 near Portsmouth during rush hour

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 17:52 BST

Traffic has been left queuing as a vehicle has a tyre change on the M27 near Portsmouth during rush hour.

Drivers have been delayed on the busy motorway westbound between Portsmouth junction 12 and junction 11. One lane has been closed while the situation is dealt with.

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to vehicle having a tyre changed on M27 Westbound from J12 M275 to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Congestion to A3(M).

