A27 woes as crash causes disruption during rush hour with road 'partially blocked' on eastbound carriageway

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
A major A road has been ‘partially blocked’ amid a crash this morning.

Drivers are facing delays on the A27 during rush hour this morning following a crash on the eastbound carriageway.

The AA says: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Southampton Road Eastbound at Segensworth Road (Segensworth Roundabout).”

Related topics:TrafficHampshire

