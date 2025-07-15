A27 woes as crash causes disruption during rush hour with road 'partially blocked' on eastbound carriageway
A major A road has been ‘partially blocked’ amid a crash this morning.
Drivers are facing delays on the A27 during rush hour this morning following a crash on the eastbound carriageway.
The AA says: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Southampton Road Eastbound at Segensworth Road (Segensworth Roundabout).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.