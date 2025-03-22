'Traffic problem' on Eastern Road causes A27 delays in Portsmouth

A “traffic problem” is causing delays on the Eastern Road and A27 this lunchtime.

A picture of the Eastern Road. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

AA Traffic News posted there had been an incident around 12.30pm causing delays.

The AA said: “Reports of traffic problem and queueing traffic on A2030 Eastern Road Northbound at A27. Congestion to Burrfields Road.”

More details to follow when we have them.

