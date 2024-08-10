"Traffic problem" with delays for drivers as one lane closed on A31 near M27
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A “traffic problem” is causing delays on a busy Hampshire road close to the M27.
AA Traffic News reported the issue on the A31 in the New Forest, saying: “Traffic problem, one lane closed and queueing traffic on A31 eastbound from The Mount to Fritham turn off.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.