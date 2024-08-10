"Traffic problem" with delays for drivers as one lane closed on A31 near M27

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2024, 16:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A “traffic problem” is causing delays on a busy Hampshire road close to the M27.

AA Traffic News reported the issue on the A31 in the New Forest, saying: “Traffic problem, one lane closed and queueing traffic on A31 eastbound from The Mount to Fritham turn off.”

Related topics:Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice