Traffic woes as A36 partially blocked due to obstruction on road - heavy traffic
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers are facing traffic woes this afternoon due to an obstruction on an A road.
The A36 is partially blocked and there is heavy traffic due to an obstruction on the road.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to obstruction on the road on A36 both ways near The Landford Poacher Pub.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.