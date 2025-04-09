Traffic woes as A36 partially blocked due to obstruction on road - heavy traffic

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 17:12 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 17:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are facing traffic woes this afternoon due to an obstruction on an A road.

The A36 is partially blocked and there is heavy traffic due to an obstruction on the road.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to obstruction on the road on A36 both ways near The Landford Poacher Pub.”

For more information about the incident, click here.

Related topics:HampshireTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice