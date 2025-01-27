Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rail passengers are being urged to plan ahead with engineering works being some services from Portsmouth will take longer - with timetable changes and bus replacement services in place.

Engineers will complete maintenance in Portsmouth on both February 2 and 9 affecting services across the SWR network with services between Portsmouth and London Waterloo, as well as Portsmouth and Poole taking longer than usual.

Bus replacement services will also be in place for passengers travelling to and from Havant, Southampton and Fareham for some of the works.

This will then be followed by more disruption with the Fareham and Havant to Portsmouth Harbour line closed from February 15 to 18, followed by closures on the Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour line from February 19 to 21.

The changes are:

Sunday, February 2

London Waterloo to Poole and Portsmouth Harbour services will run to Poole only. These services will be diverted, taking approximately 30 minutes longer, and will call additionally at Farnborough.

A revised service will run between Eastleigh and Portsmouth Harbour.

London Waterloo to Portsmouth via Guildford services will be revised and diverted, taking approximately 30 minutes longer. Some services will start from Woking.

Sunday, February 9

London Waterloo to Portsmouth Harbour via Eastleigh services will be diverted, taking approximately 30 minutes longer, and will be replaced by buses between Fareham and Portsmouth.

London Waterloo to Portsmouth Harbour via Guildford services will be diverted, taking approximately 30 minutes longer, and will be replaced by buses between Havant and Portsmouth.

Services between Southampton Central and Portsmouth & Southsea will be replaced by buses between Fareham and Portsmouth

Saturday, February 15:

London Waterloo-Portsmouth via Eastleigh services start and finish at Fareham

London Waterloo-Portsmouth Harbour via Guildford services will be revised, starting and finishing at Havant

London Waterloo-Portsmouth & Southsea via Guildford services will start and finish at Haslemere

Southampton Central-Portsmouth services start and finish at Fareham

Buses will run between Fareham, Havant and Portsmouth Harbour

February 16 to 18:

London Waterloo-Portsmouth via Eastleigh services start and finish at Fareham

London Waterloo-Portsmouth Harbour via Guildford services will be revised, starting and finishing at Havant

Southampton Central-Portsmouth services start and finish at Fareham

Buses will run between Fareham, Havant and Portsmouth Harbour

February 19 to Friday 21:

London Waterloo to Portsmouth Harbour via Eastleigh services will start and finish at Portsmouth & Southsea.

Buses will run between Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour

London Waterloo to Portsmouth via Guildford services will be revised. Some services will start and finish at Haslemere, others will start and finish at Portsmouth & Southsea.

Buses will run between Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour

Peter Williams, South Western Railway’s customer and commercial director, said: “We’re once again advising customers to plan ahead, this time if they’re intending to travel.

“When this vital maintenance is completed, our customers can expect better journeys and a more reliable railway. We appreciate our customers’ patience and once again would like to encourage them to check before travelling.”

Mark Goodall, Network Rail’s Wessex Route director, added: “We always try and find the least disruptive window to deliver these essential engineering works. Completing these upgrades back-to-back is the most efficient and cost-effective option for the taxpayer.

“We would like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out these vital improvement works.”

Customers should check at southwesternrailway.com/plan-my-journey or www.nationalrail.co.uk.