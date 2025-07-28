Trains delayed between Fareham and Southampton due to fault

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 13:15 BST
Trains are being delayed between Fareham and Southampton after a fault with the signalling system.

Southern Rail has warned passengers of disruption to services while the issue is resolved.

A social media post from Southern Rail said: “We've been made aware of a fault with the signalling system between Southampton Central and Fareham.

“Trains towards Southampton may run at reduced speed while moving through this area.”

