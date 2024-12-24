Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All train lines at a major Portsmouth railway station have been fully reopened after Christmas travel was disrupted for most of the day.

Southern Western Railway (SWR) said platform equipment caused problems at Portsmouth & Southsea station earlier this morning (December 24). Many train services were cancelled or delayed as a result, with people having to get on alternatives trains.

The issue affected platforms three and four at the station, with services starting and terminating at Fratton. A statement on social media confirmed this has now been resolved.

SWR said: “Following a problem with platform equipment at Portsmouth & Southsea, all lines have now reopened. Trains are now running normally following a problem with platform equipment at Portsmouth & Southsea and there should be no further delays to your journey. If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to claim compensation.”

Planned engineering works are also scheduled over the festive period, which will have a major impact on people travelling between Portsmouth and London. Several lines will be blocked, with replacement buses running.