A tree blocking the railway line between Fareham and Southampton has caused delays this morning.

People travelling from Portsmouth Harbour are among those impacted by the incident following high winds amid a yellow weather warning on Sunday and Monday.

Network Rail has now cleared the tree but disruptions, including delays and cancellations, are expected to last until 10am.

National Rail said: “Lines have now reopened following a tree blocking the railway between Hamble and Bursledon. However, whilst service recovers, trains running between Southampton Central and Fareham may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised. This is expected until 10am.”

Southern Rail said: “All lines are now back open in this area and you can travel using your usual route

“Our trains, however, may remain delayed for a short period of time, or terminate early, meaning you need to use more than (the) usual trains to complete your journey.”