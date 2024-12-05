'Trespassing incident' causes delays between Portsmouth and Southsea and Fratton train station
A ‘trespassing incident’ between Portsmuth and Southsea and Fratton train stations has caused delays this morning.
Police officers have been dealing with an incident between the two train stations earlier this morning (December 5) and as a result there have been significant delays.
South Western Railway wrote on X: “Due to the police dealing with an incident near the railway at Fratton trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines. Trains may be delayed or revised because of this problem.”
Southern Rail posted to X: “We've recently been told about a trespassing incident between Portsmouth & Southsea and Fratton Your journey is likely to be disrupted, but we don't have an exact estimate for any delays at the moment.”