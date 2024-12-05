'Trespassing incident' causes delays between Portsmouth and Southsea and Fratton train station

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 07:51 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 07:52 BST
A ‘trespassing incident’ between Portsmuth and Southsea and Fratton train stations has caused delays this morning.

Police officers have been dealing with an incident between the two train stations earlier this morning (December 5) and as a result there have been significant delays.

South Western Railway wrote on X: “Due to the police dealing with an incident near the railway at Fratton trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines. Trains may be delayed or revised because of this problem.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)placeholder image
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)

Southern Rail posted to X: “We've recently been told about a trespassing incident between Portsmouth & Southsea and Fratton Your journey is likely to be disrupted, but we don't have an exact estimate for any delays at the moment.”

All lanes have now reopened but there may be continued disruption following the incident.

For more information about the incident and delays, click here.

Related topics:HampshireTrains
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice