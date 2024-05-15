Two lanes closed on M27 near Hedge End due to emergency road repairs
Two lanes have been closed on the M27 due to emergency repair works that are taking place.
Two lanes are closed at junction 7 (A334) of the M27 eastbound. The closure is due to emergency road repair works that are currently being completed. There are delays backing from junction 4 (M3).
