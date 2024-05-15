Commuters are facing hour long delays this evening due to two lanes being closed off on the M27 this afternoon.

Two lanes are closed at junction 7 (A334) of the M27 eastbound. The closure is due to emergency road repair works that are currently being completed. There are delays of an hour with congestion miles from the lane closures. The lanes were closed off earlier today (May 15) for the repair works and have not been opened since.