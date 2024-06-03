Two sustain injuries in three car collision in Portsdown Road, police confirm

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The police have confirmed that two people have sustained injuries following a collision.

Emergency services were at the scene of a road traffic collision that took place on June 2 on a busy road. The incident involved three cars and it happened in Portsdown Road.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called at 6.28pm yesterday (2 June) to a report of a collision involving three cars on Portsdown Hill Road.

“Two people sustained minor injuries.”

For more information about how to report a collision to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:PoliceCars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.