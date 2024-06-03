Two sustain injuries in three car collision in Portsdown Road, police confirm
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police have confirmed that two people have sustained injuries following a collision.
Emergency services were at the scene of a road traffic collision that took place on June 2 on a busy road. The incident involved three cars and it happened in Portsdown Road.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called at 6.28pm yesterday (2 June) to a report of a collision involving three cars on Portsdown Hill Road.
“Two people sustained minor injuries.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.