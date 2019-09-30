Two taken to hospital after lorry crash on the M27 between Fareham and Portsmouth

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a lorry and a car on the M27 this morning.

The pair sustained minimal injuries and were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after the accident which happened just after 7am this morning between Junction 11 for Fareham and Junction 12 for Portsmouth.

Two lanes were blocked while the incident was cleared and caused delays for commuters of up to an hour.

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We received a 999 call at 7.09am with the caller reporting a collision between a lorry and a car on the M27 eastbound by junction 11.

‘We sent an ambulance to the scene and the crew reported that the lorry driver was uninjured, the two occupants of the car had sustained minor injuries and both were taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital for further treatment.’

