Two traffic incidents reported on M3 close to M27 link
Two traffic incidents have been reported on the M3.
AA Traffic News said the first incident happened at junction 13, close to the M27 link. The AA posted: “Lane closed on exit ramp due to stalled vehicle on M3 Southbound at J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford). Traffic is coping well.”
The second incident happened further north near Winchester. The AA added: “One lane closed and delays due to stalled vehicle on A34 Northbound at M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North).”
