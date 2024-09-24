Vehicle gets stuck under railway bridge in Romsey - road closed in both directions

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 08:06 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 08:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A road has been closed in both directions after a lorry has got stuck under a railway bridge.

Greatbridge Road in Romsey has been closed off this morning (September 24) in both directions between Budds Lane and Duttons Road.

This is a result of a lorry getting stuck under a railway bridge. The AA has indicated that the traffic is managing well with the closure.

For more information about delays in Hampshire, click here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.