Vehicle gets stuck under railway bridge in Romsey - road closed in both directions
A road has been closed in both directions after a lorry has got stuck under a railway bridge.
Greatbridge Road in Romsey has been closed off this morning (September 24) in both directions between Budds Lane and Duttons Road.
This is a result of a lorry getting stuck under a railway bridge. The AA has indicated that the traffic is managing well with the closure.
