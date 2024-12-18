Warning to Portsmouth and M27 drivers after A27 crash

A crash on the A27 has led to delays onto the M27 with roads in Cosham now busy as drivers try to find alternative routes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic delays

A crash on the A27 eastbound just after 5pm added to the headache for drivers after an earlier oil spill westbound. AA Traffic News said: “Long delays, queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to crash on A27 Eastbound before A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Congestion to M27 J11.”

Now the AA has added there are delays on the M27 and in Cosham as a result. “Congestion to M27 J11, Roads around Cosham are also busy as traffic finds alternative routes. Travel time is around 40 minute,” the AA added.