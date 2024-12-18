Warning to Portsmouth and M27 drivers after A27 crash

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 18:43 BST
A crash on the A27 has led to delays onto the M27 with roads in Cosham now busy as drivers try to find alternative routes.

A crash on the A27 eastbound just after 5pm added to the headache for drivers after an earlier oil spill westbound. AA Traffic News said: “Long delays, queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to crash on A27 Eastbound before A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Congestion to M27 J11.”

Now the AA has added there are delays on the M27 and in Cosham as a result. “Congestion to M27 J11, Roads around Cosham are also busy as traffic finds alternative routes. Travel time is around 40 minute,” the AA added.

