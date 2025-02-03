WATCH: Serious crash scene in Portsmouth where woman left with 'life-changing' injuries

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 12:02 BST
A woman was left with potential “life-changing injuries” after a crash on a busy Portsmouth road - with a video showing the scene.

London Road crash scene placeholder image
London Road crash scene | Stu Vaizey

Police were called around 2pm on Saturday 1 February to a “serious” two-vehicle collision on London Road, near to the junction with Hewett Road.

The crash involved a black Audi A1 and a green Toyota Aygo that left a woman in her 80s - who was in the Toyota - being taken to hospital with “serious, potentially life-changing injuries”, the force said.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything of the collision, or anyone who has any dash cam footage of the incident,” a spokesperson added. If you have any information, call 101 and quote incident number 44250048200.

Watch the video above of the crash scene.

