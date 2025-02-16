Footage has been released by the police after an 18-year-old was pulled over for driving at speeds of over 120mph.

Police officers in an unmarked car spotted the teenager driving at ‘ridiculous’ speed on the A27, near Hilsea, last night (February 15).

The 18-year-old driver overtook the unmarked police car whilst driving at speeds in excess of 120mph and, as a result, he was pulled over.

A police Facebook post said: “We use marked & unmarked vehicles for numerous reasons. Whilst in an unmarked last night patrolling on a priority road A27 Hilsea, this 18 year old driver with a years experience decided to overtake our vehicle at a ridiculous speed and drive in excess of 120mph with 3 young friends in his vehicle.

“Stopped in Portsmouth and thought he may have driven a bit too fast. Plenty of advice for driver and passenger's about the risks involved along with a impending court date to say goodbye to his licence.”