Waterlooville traffic: Burst water main to cause delays on roads as police deployed to scene

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 07:20 BST
A water main burst in the early hours with police officers deployed to assist with fixing the problem.

Local authority staff and members from the water board were also called to London Road, Waterlooville, last night. The major leak took place between Avondale Road and Jubilee Road, with the issue being reported at 12.14am.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reported on Facebook that there may be traffic delays at rush hour. The force said: “Our officers are assisting colleagues from the local authority and water board whilst they deal with a mains water leak on London Road, Waterlooville between Avondale Road and Jubilee Road.

“In order to repair the burst main and return the road back to normality there will some temporary traffic lights which may cause some delays as we approach rush hour.

“If you have been affected by the leak itself please contact your water suppliers.” The AA traffic map currently reports no major delays.

