Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A water main burst in the early hours with police officers deployed to assist with fixing the problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local authority staff and members from the water board were also called to London Road, Waterlooville, last night. The major leak took place between Avondale Road and Jubilee Road, with the issue being reported at 12.14am.

The News

The News

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reported on Facebook that there may be traffic delays at rush hour. The force said: “Our officers are assisting colleagues from the local authority and water board whilst they deal with a mains water leak on London Road, Waterlooville between Avondale Road and Jubilee Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In order to repair the burst main and return the road back to normality there will some temporary traffic lights which may cause some delays as we approach rush hour.

“If you have been affected by the leak itself please contact your water suppliers.” The AA traffic map currently reports no major delays.