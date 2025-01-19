Wightlink car ferry terminal to relocate while maintenance is completed making journey times longer

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Jan 2025, 12:56 BST
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 12:57 BST
Wightlink has confirmed that the car ferry port will be relocated while maintenance works are completed.

As a result of the ongoing works at the Portsmouth car ferry port, there will be a revised timetable between Monday, January 27 and Sunday, February 2.

The car ferries travelling between Portsmouth and Fishbourne will use the Portsmouth International Port instead of the normal port in Gunwharf Road during this period.

The car ferry terminal will relocate to the International Ferry Port while work is carried out at the Gunwharf Road terminal. Credit: Wightlink
The car ferry terminal will relocate to the International Ferry Port while work is carried out at the Gunwharf Road terminal. Credit: Wightlink | Wightlink Portsmouth

Due to the terminal change, the journey times will be approximately 15 minutes longer, making the overall crossing time an hour.

Customers will need to book in advance and they will need to check before travelling.

During this period, no foot passengers including cyclists, will be able to use this temporary route.

For more information about the Wightlink Ferries, click here.

