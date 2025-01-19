Wightlink car ferry terminal to relocate while maintenance is completed making journey times longer
As a result of the ongoing works at the Portsmouth car ferry port, there will be a revised timetable between Monday, January 27 and Sunday, February 2.
The car ferries travelling between Portsmouth and Fishbourne will use the Portsmouth International Port instead of the normal port in Gunwharf Road during this period.
Due to the terminal change, the journey times will be approximately 15 minutes longer, making the overall crossing time an hour.
Customers will need to book in advance and they will need to check before travelling.
During this period, no foot passengers including cyclists, will be able to use this temporary route.
